Needham & Company LLC Boosts Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $110.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRUS. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.50.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $102.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $77.26. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

