Needham & Company LLC Raises Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $110.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.34 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.40.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.358 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

