NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

NewMarket Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NEU stock opened at $361.78 on Thursday. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $370.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NewMarket by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NewMarket by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.