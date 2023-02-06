Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Trimmed by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,180,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.