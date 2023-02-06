Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.09) to €5.30 ($5.76) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.52) to €5.50 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.30) to €5.40 ($5.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,925,000 after buying an additional 6,733,618 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,990,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,088,000 after buying an additional 4,409,180 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 18,847.2% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,897,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,376,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE NOK opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.90. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

