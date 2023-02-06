Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after buying an additional 1,510,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,906,000 after buying an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,031,000 after buying an additional 92,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $98.17 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $127.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.23.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.