Northland Securities Cuts Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target to $105.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CLFD. Cowen assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Clearfield Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $134.90.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 17.41%. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

