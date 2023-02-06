Northland Securities Lowers MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Market Perform

Northland Securities lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Northland Securities currently has $65.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $72.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 12,102 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $780,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 12,102 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $780,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $1,295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,945,549.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 643,900 shares of company stock worth $44,179,913. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

