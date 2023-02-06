Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,006,000 after acquiring an additional 413,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,689,000 after buying an additional 119,781 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after buying an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,316,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,382,000 after buying an additional 54,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $136.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.