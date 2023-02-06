NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 40.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $190.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

