O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OI. Bank of America dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded O-I Glass from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 120,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 53,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

