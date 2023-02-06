O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OIGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OI. Bank of America dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded O-I Glass from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 120,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 53,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

