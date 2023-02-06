Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 194.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $189.98 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average is $216.86. The stock has a market cap of $601.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

