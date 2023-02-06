OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Shares Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,796 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of OCA Acquisition worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OCA Acquisition by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 361,178 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 434,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 257,073 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in OCA Acquisition by 35.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 343,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 89,809 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCAX opened at $10.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

