Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $396.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $396.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.45.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $371.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

