Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $275.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ODFL. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.45.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $371.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.59. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

