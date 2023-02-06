Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $395.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.45.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $371.01 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42,399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.