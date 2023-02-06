Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $400.00 at KeyCorp

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $371.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 315,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after purchasing an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

