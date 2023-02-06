OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $122.44 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.05.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

