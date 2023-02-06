Old North State Trust LLC Acquires Shares of 256 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 256 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $871,314,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,526,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $369.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.