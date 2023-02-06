Old North State Trust LLC Invests $50,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Global Payments by 59.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 164,610 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Global Payments by 628.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.
Shares of GPN stock opened at $113.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 513.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $152.99.
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
