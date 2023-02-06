Old North State Trust LLC Invests $50,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Global Payments by 59.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 164,610 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Global Payments by 628.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $113.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 513.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $152.99.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

