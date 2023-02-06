Old North State Trust LLC Invests $52,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Qorvo by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Qorvo by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 66,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.70.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $106.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

