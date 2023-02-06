Old North State Trust LLC Invests $54,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $129.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.85. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.05.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

