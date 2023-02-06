Old North State Trust LLC Invests $71,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 613 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,210. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $113.92 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

