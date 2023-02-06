Old North State Trust LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,999 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,084 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 67,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 37,717 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $119.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $145.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

