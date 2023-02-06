Old North State Trust LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,381,000. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $246.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

