Old North State Trust LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 263 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $204,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,113 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $190.95 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

