Old North State Trust LLC Purchases New Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $24,181,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $19,760,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 608.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 503,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,356 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hormel Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $45.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.
Hormel Foods Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 60.11%.
Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods
In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)
- What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
- Is Electronic Arts Setting the Bar Too Low?
- International Paper Stock is Printing Profits Again
- Spotify’s Traffic, Not Earnings is Driving the Stock Higher
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.