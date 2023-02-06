Old North State Trust LLC Purchases Shares of 483 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton Profile

Shares of ETN opened at $163.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.72. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $167.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

