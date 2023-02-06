Old North State Trust LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $129.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $149.80.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

