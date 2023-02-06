Old North State Trust LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Insider Activity

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.4 %

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $93.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.