Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OLN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Olin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

OLN opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after buying an additional 521,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Olin by 173.9% in the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 759,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 482,515 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 61.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,050,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,930,000 after purchasing an additional 401,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

