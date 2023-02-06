Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OMC. Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $91.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $92.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 623.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

