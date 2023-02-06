Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OMC. Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.
Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $91.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $92.71.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.
