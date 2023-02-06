Oppenheimer Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNA. StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.18.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.81. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $239.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $1,216,502.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,048.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $194,188.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $1,216,502.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,048.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,188 shares of company stock worth $5,425,271. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.