Oppenheimer Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $87.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on C. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.64.

C stock opened at $50.95 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 11.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

