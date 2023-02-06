Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $856.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pandora A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale began coverage on Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Pandora A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $713.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.66 million.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the Moments and Collabs; and Style and Upstream Innovation segments. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

