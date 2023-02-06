Paylocity’s (PCTY) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $320.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.71.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $218.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.47. Paylocity has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

