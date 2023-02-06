Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $40.35.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,967.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

