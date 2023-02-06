Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.32.

PTON stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,967.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

