Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $19.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $40.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,220 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.