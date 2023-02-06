Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $19.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 4.1 %

PTON opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $40.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

