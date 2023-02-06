PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.36.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.12 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $233.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

