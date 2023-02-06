Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 285,435 Shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) by 133.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,435 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.70% of Frontier Acquisition worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 40.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 626,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 179,966 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 27.2% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,993 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 604.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 0.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 30.0% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 259,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 59,951 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Acquisition Stock Performance

FRON opened at $10.15 on Monday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Frontier Acquisition Company Profile

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

