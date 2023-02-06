Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 316,500 Shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Get Rating) by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 516,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,500 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aetherium Acquisition were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition in the second quarter worth $113,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aetherium Acquisition by 73.2% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition in the third quarter worth $165,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aetherium Acquisition by 5.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aetherium Acquisition Price Performance

Aetherium Acquisition stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

Aetherium Acquisition Profile

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

