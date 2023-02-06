Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 99,393 Shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,393 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.28% of AF Acquisition worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,365,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AF Acquisition by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

AF Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AFAQ opened at $10.02 on Monday. AF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

AF Acquisition Company Profile

AF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

