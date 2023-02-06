Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,400 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 2.24% of Sizzle Acquisition worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 599,999 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 655,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 302,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 152,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SZZL opened at $10.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Sizzle Acquisition Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

