Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 274,586 Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,586 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.15% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPKB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $1,944,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $984,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of SPKB stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

About Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

