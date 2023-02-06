Periscope Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,995 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 2.30% of Clean Earth Acquisitions worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,063,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,958,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,958,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,330,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLIN opened at $10.15 on Monday. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

