Periscope Capital Inc. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,800 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.52% of Coliseum Acquisition worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 106.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coliseum Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

