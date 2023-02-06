Periscope Capital Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Itiquira Acquisition worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 3,555.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 897,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Itiquira Acquisition by 9.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 58,560 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itiquira Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITQ opened at $10.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

About Itiquira Acquisition

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

Further Reading

