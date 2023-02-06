Periscope Capital Inc. Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,163 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.39% of Tech and Energy Transition worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 52.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth $1,956,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter worth $2,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Tech and Energy Transition Stock Down 0.1 %

TETC opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Tech and Energy Transition Company Profile

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

